 
Showbiz
Sunday Jan 02 2022
Minal Khan asks trolls to 'leave her alone' for PDA with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram

Sunday Jan 02, 2022

Minal Khan asks trolls to 'leave her alone' for PDA with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram

Minal Khan is asking keyboard critics to stop bashing her on pictures she posts with husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram.

Speaking to Ahsan Khan in a recent interview, Minal spoke candidly about the impact of constant criticism from netizens in her life. The actor, who often gets into trouble for posting loved-up photos with Ahsan, says she realises that trolling is a part and parcel of her life.

"Trolling is a part of my life. People are not leaving us even after the wedding. For God's sake please leave us alone now!" she laughs

She added: "I don't give importance to social media because what I have in real life is far better. I like to share my life and he likes to share it on social media. But we don't care what people say about us."

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram tied the knot in September 2021 after a year of romance.

