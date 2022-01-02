Rapper Kodak Black gets arrested in Florida, here’s why

According to law enforcement, Black was arrested in Pompano Beach, his hometown, early on Saturday

American rapper Kodak Black was arrested for trespassing in South Florida on Saturday, reported Deadline.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Black was arrested in Pompano Beach, his hometown, early on Saturday. However, no details were shared about what prompted the arrest.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel further reported that Black, real name Bill Kapri, was later released in the day after he posted a bond.

This isn’t Black’s first run-in with law enforcement; he was earlier sentenced to three-years in federal prison for buying weapons using falsified documents. His sentence was commuted by Donald Trump on his last day in office in 2020.

He was also sentenced to probation earlier in April for assaulting a teenage girl in a hotel room.