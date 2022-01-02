 
Sunday Jan 02 2022
Virginia Giuffre’s former lover backs allegations against Prince Andrew

Sunday Jan 02, 2022

Virginia Giuffre’s former lover backs allegations against Prince Andrew

Virginia Giuffre’s ex has backed her claims against Prince Andrew and said that she was "scared" of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffery Epstein.

Anthony Figueroa claimed that the former "sex slave", who was then 17, had opened up to him about what had happened to her which includes the sexual abuse she faced at the hands of Prince Andrew.

Anthony said Virginia was "scared" by what Ghislaine and Jeffery had wanted her to do with the prince adding that she admitted that she "didn’t want to do it".

He also spoke over how the FBI have failed in their attempts to question Prince Andrew.

"Being royal makes no difference. Andrew has to face up to the case," he said. 

"I remember the first time Virginia mentioned him in 2001. She knew she’d be meeting him and said she knew what they wanted her to do with him and she didn’t want to do it.

"She said she was scared and nervous. I told her she had to do whatever it took to feel safe."

Anthony, who was in the relationship with Virginia when she alleged that the Duke of York sexually abused her, said that the abuse ultimately destroyed their relationship. 

