 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Betty White gets tribute from Joe Biden: 'She brought smiles for generations'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 02, 2022

Betty White gets tribute from Joe Biden: She brought smiles for generations
Betty White gets tribute from Joe Biden: 'She brought smiles for generations'

US President Joe Biden is paying homage to deceased actress Betty White.

Turning to his Twitter on January 1, the Biden praised White's acting prowess and performances throughout her career.

"Betty White brought a smile to the lips of generations of Americans," Biden, 79, wrote on Twitter. "She's a cultural icon who will be sorely missed. Jill and I are thinking of her family and all those who loved her this New Year's Eve."

Biden was notified of White's death by the media. "Ninety-nine years old," he said about her demise."As my mother would say, God loved her. Incredible."

"Who didn't love Betty White?" First Lady Jill Biden added. "We're so sad about her death."

More From Entertainment:

Betty White's 'Saturday Night Live' episode to get re-aired in her honour

Betty White's 'Saturday Night Live' episode to get re-aired in her honour
Prince Harry 'avoiding' Kristen Stewart after her Princess Diana portrayal

Prince Harry 'avoiding' Kristen Stewart after her Princess Diana portrayal

Virginia Giuffre’s former lover backs allegations against Prince Andrew

Virginia Giuffre’s former lover backs allegations against Prince Andrew

Betty White’s last tweet proves how excited she was for 100th birthday: See

Betty White’s last tweet proves how excited she was for 100th birthday: See
Prince Andrew to lose his ‘Duke of York’ title to sex abuse scandal?

Prince Andrew to lose his ‘Duke of York’ title to sex abuse scandal?

Prince Andrew braces as accusers could name him in Ghislaine Maxwell’s case

Prince Andrew braces as accusers could name him in Ghislaine Maxwell’s case
Rapper Kodak Black gets arrested in Florida, here’s why

Rapper Kodak Black gets arrested in Florida, here’s why

Michelle Obama posts memorable picture of Betty White with late ‘first dog’ Bo

Michelle Obama posts memorable picture of Betty White with late ‘first dog’ Bo
Kourntey Kardashian will 'stream PDA' with Travis Barker on wedding

Kourntey Kardashian will 'stream PDA' with Travis Barker on wedding
Halle Berry's PDA-filled pic with Van Hunt leaves fans speculating about their marriage

Halle Berry's PDA-filled pic with Van Hunt leaves fans speculating about their marriage
Royal fans slam Netflix’s ‘Death to 2021’ for mocking Prince Philip’s death

Royal fans slam Netflix’s ‘Death to 2021’ for mocking Prince Philip’s death
Did you spot this HUGE MISTAKE in the ‘Harry Potter’ reunion special?

Did you spot this HUGE MISTAKE in the ‘Harry Potter’ reunion special?

Latest

view all