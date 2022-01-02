 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 02 2022
Kylie Jenner flaunts her pregnancy glow in latest stunning photo

Sunday Jan 02, 2022

US reality TV star Kylie Jenner, who is expecting her second baby with boyfriend Travis Scott, flaunted her pregnancy glow in the latest photo.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo of herself in Insta stories, showcasing her pregnancy glow.

Kylie, 24 also shared two video clips, she recorded with her cell phone, where the makeup mogul can be seen flaunting her baby bump.

The mother of one shared the latest photo and videos amid the speculations she had welcomed her second child.

Earlier, in the New Year post, Kylie also flaunted her baby bump in monochrome photo.

She wrote in the caption, “As 2022 is approaching i’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held.”

“I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life. I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and i hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time.”  

