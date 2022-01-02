Anna Kendrick takes interne by storm with her New Year post

Anna Kendrick is nearing a new milestone on Instagram. The actress has amassed more than 19.4 million followers on the photo sharing website.



The actress shouted out COVID in her pre-New Year’s Instagram share, one posted for her 19.4 million followers on December 31 and bringing in a crowd.

The Pitch Perfect star, who has been relatively quiet on social media over the pandemic.

"Well. 2021. You were a little bitch in many ways. But pre-omicron you managed to bring a lot of cool shit. So, thanks for giving me a taste of excitement and adventure before ripping it away again??? I’LL TAKE IT!," she captioned her New Year Instagram post.



In her next post, the actress shared multiple pictures taken in 2021.







