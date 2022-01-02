 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Christina Aguilera reminisces over ‘incredible 2021’ in celebratory tribute

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 02, 2022

Christina Aguilera reminisces over ‘incredible 2021’ in celebratory tribute
Christina Aguilera reminisces over ‘incredible 2021’ in celebratory tribute

Lyricist and songwriter Christina Aguilera turns to social media with nostalgic awe and shared a combined photo and video collage that covered all her highs from 2021.

The post included videos and stills from some of her most memorable performances, candid moments, rehearsal snaps, on-stage cameo’s, behind-the-scenes pictures from the studio as well as candid family moments.

It even contained a caption that helped wrap everything up and read, “What an incredible year it’s been - Thank you 2021 This has been a year full of love, excitement & new adventures.”

“I feel so grateful to be able to share the many sides of myself with you all. From returning to Latin music…to reimagining my catalog with the LA Phil…to being honored with the Music Icon Award…this has been a year FULL of celebration!”

“Thank you to my family, my friends, my team & the #Fighters for being by my side & supporting me through it all.”

“This year has brought so many inspiring collaborators into my life & incredible opportunities my way, and I am SO ready for what’s next. 2022… Here we go!”


More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian welcomes New Year with her stunning selfie

Kim Kardashian welcomes New Year with her stunning selfie
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' continues box office domination

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' continues box office domination
Victoria Beckham shares loved up snap with hubby David Beckham from a beach

Victoria Beckham shares loved up snap with hubby David Beckham from a beach
Politicians address ‘offensive’ nature of ‘Emily in Paris’ portrayal of Ukrainians

Politicians address ‘offensive’ nature of ‘Emily in Paris’ portrayal of Ukrainians
'Loved being with you during the craziest year': Reese Witherspoon tells Jennifer Aniston

'Loved being with you during the craziest year': Reese Witherspoon tells Jennifer Aniston

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton mark 2021 milestones with candid video collage

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton mark 2021 milestones with candid video collage
Anna Kendrick takes interne by storm with her New Year post

Anna Kendrick takes interne by storm with her New Year post
John Mulaney, Olivia Munn’s baby boy leaves duo feeling ‘closer than ever’

John Mulaney, Olivia Munn’s baby boy leaves duo feeling ‘closer than ever’
Meghan King announces to end marriage with Joe Biden’s nephew

Meghan King announces to end marriage with Joe Biden’s nephew
Kanye West enjoys romantic dinner date with actress Julia Fox in Miami

Kanye West enjoys romantic dinner date with actress Julia Fox in Miami
BTS singer V's 'Christmas Tree' becomes top-selling Korean song on US Amazon

BTS singer V's 'Christmas Tree' becomes top-selling Korean song on US Amazon

Meghan and Harry's friend takes a dig at journalist for penning article about Kate Middleton

Meghan and Harry's friend takes a dig at journalist for penning article about Kate Middleton

Latest

view all