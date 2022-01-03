 
entertainment
Prince Andrew to be 'banished' from all of Queen's Jubilee celebrations

Royal experts warn Prince Andrew will be “completely banished” from Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Daily Mirror’s royal editor Russell Myers brought this claim forward during one of his recent chats with the Pod Save the Queen podcast host Zoe Forsey.

There My Myers noted that there will be a lot of “nervousness” within the Palace in light of the Queen’s upcoming festivities.

Mr Myers believes Prince Andrew will not be allowed to stay “anywhere near” the public during the Platinum Jubilee.

He also started off by saying, “Gosh, we are going to still have an awful lot of treacle to wade through, because not only is it the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, there’s obviously a lot of nervousness within Palace walls how this could potentially overshadow the celebration.”

“Certainly, I don’t think Andrew will be anywhere near the public celebrations, banished from the balcony, banished from any public outing.”

