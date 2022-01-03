Arjun Kapoor opens up on getting criticised on age difference with Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora usually get trolled for their romance despite 12-year age difference however the actor recently opened up on the criticism.

During his conversation with Masala.com, the 2 States actor expressed, “Firstly, I think that the media is the one who goes through the comments from people. We don’t even look at 90% of it so the trolling cannot be given so much importance, because it’s all fake."

"Those same people will be dying to take a selfie with me when they meet me, so you cannot believe that narrative," he explained

Kapoor, 36, and Arora, 48, have been dating for years now however their romance usually gets criticized on the basis of age gap.

The Half Girlfriend actor opened up, “What I do in my personal life is my prerogative. As long as my work is being recognised, the rest is all just a lot of noise.”

“Plus, you can’t be so bothered about whose age is what, so we should just live, let live and move on. I think it’s a silly thought process to look at age and contextualise a relationship,” he explained.