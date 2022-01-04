 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s decision to release memoir ‘will backfire hard’: report

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 04, 2022

Experts warn Prince Harry’s decision to release his memoir will “backfire hard” on the Duke.

The Body Language Guy, Jesus Enrique Rosas, brought this observation to light on his personal YouTube Channel.

There he claimed, "If he mentions mental health again, and you can bet that he will, he's going to hit a wall.”

"If you're a celebrity and you write a memoir, it's to capitalise on the fact you have fans that want to know something new about you.”

"Something secret, something you have been struggling with for years. But Harry has the not-so-small problem that his life has been documented ever since he was born."

He also went on to add, "Both official and unofficial sources have left very little to the imagination.”

"Harry himself has left very little to the imagination. So the only thing we have left is the topic of mental health Harry has been mentioning over and over again for years."

