 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears’ sister slams online troll for wishing rape on her daughter

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 04, 2022

Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn Spears, put on blast an online troll who wished rape on her two daughters
Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn Spears, put on blast an online troll who wished rape on her two daughters

Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn Spears, who has been on the receiving end of online hate from Britney’s fans since her conservatorship trial, on Monday put on blast an online troll who wished rape on her two daughters.

Jamie, mother to two daughters, Maddie, 13, and Ivey, 3, shared the hateful private message from an online bully that said, “Hope your daughter gets raped,” with a lengthy message of her own.

Britney Spears’ sister slams online troll for wishing rape on her daughter

“I’ve gotten beyond used to receiving the love and the hate from strangers, since before I ever even had a choice at the age of like 8,” said Jamie, now 30.

She went on to add, “Growing up I had to learn to acknowledge the hate, and rise above the evil and NEVER give the negativity the attention it so desperately wants, but this is one of ones I can’t just brush off.”

Britney Spears’ sister slams online troll for wishing rape on her daughter

“You may not love me, and that’s fine, but THIS shouldn’t be tolerated under any circumstances, much less about innocent underage children.”

Earlier in 2021, Britney called out her family, especially Jamie, for enabling the abuse she suffered under a 13-year conservatorship, which ended last year. 

More From Entertainment:

Ryan Reynolds raises £10,000 for a footballer after his baby's tragic death

Ryan Reynolds raises £10,000 for a footballer after his baby's tragic death
Prince Charles makes rare comment about estranged son Prince Harry

Prince Charles makes rare comment about estranged son Prince Harry

Sony delays Marvel film 'Morbius' to April as Omicron surges

Sony delays Marvel film 'Morbius' to April as Omicron surges
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson hit the Bahamas, ditch work for romantic vacation

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson hit the Bahamas, ditch work for romantic vacation
'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins calls Sandra Bullock, Julia Roberts her 'mentors'

'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins calls Sandra Bullock, Julia Roberts her 'mentors'
Is Kanye West looking for Kim Kardashian in girlfriend Julia Fox?

Is Kanye West looking for Kim Kardashian in girlfriend Julia Fox?
‘Excited for New Year,’ Britney Spears posts video of her ‘beautiful’ birthday trip

‘Excited for New Year,’ Britney Spears posts video of her ‘beautiful’ birthday trip

'In pics': Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom peck on the PDA at New Year’eve

'In pics': Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom peck on the PDA at New Year’eve

Khloe Kardashian ex wants to 'reconnect' post Tristan Thompson paternity test

Khloe Kardashian ex wants to 'reconnect' post Tristan Thompson paternity test
Betty White's 'heartbreaking last words' were ode to husband Allen Ludden

Betty White's 'heartbreaking last words' were ode to husband Allen Ludden
Gigi Hadid posts rare snaps of her low-key New Year’s celebrations with baby Khai

Gigi Hadid posts rare snaps of her low-key New Year’s celebrations with baby Khai

BTS' RM and Jin step out of quarantine after successful recovery from Covid-19

BTS' RM and Jin step out of quarantine after successful recovery from Covid-19

Latest

view all