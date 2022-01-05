 
Betty White’s hometown to dedicate special holiday to late comedian

Betty White's hometown is establishing a new holiday in her honour titled Betty White Day

Betty White, who passed away at age 99 on Friday, December 31, will be remembered on what would’ve been her 100th birthday, January 17, with a special day dedicated to her, reported TMZ.

The late comedian’s hometown of Oak Park, Illinois is establishing a new holiday in White’s honour on her birthday titled Betty White Day, confirmed village president Vicki Scaman.

According to the outlet, local businesses will create ‘Betty White’ specials to mark the holiday, including a whole meal made up of White’s ‘favourite foods’ including hot dogs, fries, and a diet coke.

Local bakery Turano will also serve a “giant birthday cake” on the occasion.

In addition to that, the highlight of the Betty White Day will be a mural content, the winner of which will be painted in downtown Oak Park.

The late comedian was born in Oak Park in 1922, and later moved to California. 

