Wednesday Jan 05 2022
Prince Andrew's assault case: Judge rips apart Duke's lawyers

Wednesday Jan 05, 2022

Prince Andrew seems to be in trouble as his hopes of getting a lawsuit by his rape accuser dismissed were on the ropes on Tuesday after a US judge ripped apart his legal team's case.

Judge Lewis Kaplan subjected Andrew’s lawyers to a bruising encounter during a crucial hearing in the Big Apple. 

The Duke of York's lawyer told the Judge that the Duke could be covered by a 2009 deal his accuser, Virginia Giuffre, made with Jeffrey Epstein.

He said part of the 2009 settlement protecting "other potential defendants" was "unclear" and pointed to two sentences in the text that seemed to suggest it could not be used by Andrew. The judge appeared mostly dismissive of this argument.

Ms Giuffre is suing the prince claiming he sexually assaulted her - when she was 17 and a minor in some US states.

The royal's legal team had been seeking to persuade the court that  Duke's accuser Virginia Giuffre had waived her right to sue him when she agreed a 2009 £370,000 ($500,000) legal settlement with Andrew's friend Jeffrey Epstein. 

Epstein reportedly killed himself in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center on August 10, 2019, while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Judge Lewis Kaplan will decide "soon" whether a civil sex assault case against the Duke of York will be dismissed, following the latest hearing in New York.

