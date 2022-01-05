US Judge breaks down Prince Andrew’s hearing against accuser Virginia Giuffre

A royal expert recently broke down the verdict Prince Andrew received against his accuser Virginia Giuffre.



ITV’s Christ Ship broke down this analysis while interviewing with Good Morning Britain.



He started off by admitting, "I mean, I dialled into that court case from this side of the Atlantic yesterday, it was a virtual hearing in New York.”

"And it would be fair to say that I'm not their lawyer, but it would be fair to say that the judge didn't look or didn't seem to be too impressed with the arguments that were being put to him by Prince Andrew's lawyers.”

He also went on to add, "Not only on that document we discussed yesterday, you know, this 2009 documents.”

"When the judge said, 'look, the only people really that can enforce that document are Epstein and Virginia do freight herself and one of those, of course, is dead'."

He even admitted, "And when the prince's lawyer, Andrew Brettler, tried to put it to the judge that Virginia Giuffre hadn't been clear enough in her allegations against the Duke of York.”

"The judge simply replied, that's not a dog that is going to hunt here. So you know, you don't have to be a lawyer to understand that the judge didn't seem too impressed, but we now await his verdict."