Thursday Jan 06 2022
Prince Andrew’s ‘excessive sweating’ allegation shocks experts

Thursday Jan 06, 2022

Prince Andrew made this admission during his famous BBC Newsnight interview.

This claim was made in response to the accuser’s recollection of events where she recalled Prince Andrew “sweating profusely all over me” at a London nightclub the night before her first alleged assault.

The entire topic came to light following the claim made by Prince Andrew' accuser were she admitted that the royal continued  “sweating profusely all over me” at a London nightclub, the night before her first alleged assault.

In response to this Prince Andrew issued a rebuttal with BBC Newsnight in his famous interview and even broke silence over his medical condition.

A condition in which "There’s a slight problem with the sweating because I have a peculiar medical condition which is that I don’t sweat or I didn’t sweat at the time and that was…was it…yes.”

“I didn’t sweat at the time because I had suffered what I would describe as an overdose of adrenaline in the Falklands War when I was shot at and I simply…it was almost impossible for me to sweat.”

At the time he also admitted, "And it’s only because I have done a number of things in the recent past that I am starting to be able to do that again. So I’m afraid to say that there’s a medical condition that says that I didn’t do it so therefore…"

