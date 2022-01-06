Kanye West making Kim Kardashian 2.0 out of Julia Fox

Kanye West allegedly making Kim Kardashian 2.0 out of Julie Fox

Kanye West has found his new muse after parting way with wife Kim Kardashian.

The 44-year-old rapper is allegedly turning new girlfriend Julia Fox into Kim by styling her with outfits same as the KUWTK star's.

Kanye, who proudly takes credit of transforming Kim into the fashion icon she is today, is trying the same tricks on Fox.

In a matter of days, the paparazzi have spotted a drastic change in Fox's wardrobe, making it a lot similar like wife Kim.



The Uncut Gems actress has been spotted in a number of outfits that were previously worn by Kim, which is allegedly by virtue of Kanye's style sense.

Kim too, praised Kanye for evolving her style sense last month while accepting PEOPLE's Choice Award for Fashion.