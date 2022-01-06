 
Thursday Jan 06 2022
Billie Eilish and Kanye West to headline Coachella 2022

Thursday Jan 06, 2022

Music sensation Billie Eilish is all set to perform at the 2022 Coachella music festival, Variety reported.

The 20-year-old singer, along with rapper Kanye West will perform at the gig that will be held on two consecutive weekends starting April 15, as per TMZ reported.

Previously, the rapper headlined the festival in 2011 and the Grammy-winning singer, being the youngest artist to perform at the Coachella bill, had a breakthrough performance in 2019.

The festival, which is already sold out, is scheduled over the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24, 2022, at the Empire Polo Ground in Indio, Calif.

However, many speculate if the omicron surge could lead the postponement again - for a fifth time — to a later date.

