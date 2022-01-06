 
Khloe Kardashian's partner Tristan Thompson to pay $34K per month in child support

Khloe Kardashian’s fans are calling out her on-off boyfriend Tristan Thompson after he confirmed his paternity to Maralee Nichols’ newborn son.

The personal trained sued the NBA player after which netizens are wondering about the sum he will pay to Nichols under child support.

According to Hollywood Life, 30-year-old player, who has a net worth of $45 million, is expected to pay around $40,000 per month to support his son.

Quoting a lawyer, the outlet reported, “Because Tristan is paying support for other children, that will be a factor in calculating how much support he will pay for this child.”

“Reports show that his income is about $10mil so based on that number, and the report that he’s paying $40k per month for his son, when I run the calculator, I get an estimate of $34k per month,” it added.

The lawyer, however, added that the court will not only consider Thompson’s income while deciding on support award.

“All income, including money/wages, tips, commissions, bonuses, unemployment benefits, interest income, dividend income, rental income, insurance payouts – all of it is fair game for calculating child support.

“For awards where the parties earn extremely high incomes, such as Tristan, the court will plug the numbers into the support calculator, but also consider several other factors. One argument for a larger award would be to ensure that the child has the same or similar lifestyle in both homes,” he added.

