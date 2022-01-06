 
Thursday Jan 06 2022
Pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stunning in vintage black T-shirt

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has been living up to her stylish diva moniker in a very gorgeous and flawless manner.

The Jab We Met actor was recently clicked by the paparazzi outside designer Manish Malhotra's house in Mumbai and her causal look for the dinner has taken the internet by storm.

In the pictures, Kareena was seen donning a black and yellow vintage T-shirt which she styled with black shorts. 

She completed her entire look with minimal accessories, a gold metal- watch, and a tote bag along with chunky white lace-up sneakers, making a perfect style statement.

Meanwhile, she did not forget to wear a mask to keep herself safe amid Covid-19.

On the Workfront Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. 

