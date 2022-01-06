Star-studded ‘Don’t Look Up’ smashes viewership records on Netflix

Netflix’s latest star-studded flick, Don’t Look Up, is clocking in record-breaking views

As per Variety, the Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence-starrer recorded more than 150 million hours in streaming during its second week of release, making it the most-viewed English-language film on Netflix.

Director Adam McKay turned to Twitter to react to the record-breaking numbers, tweeting, “I’m straight up flabbergasted by this.”

Don’t Look Up, which features an impressive ensemble cast including Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, and Timothee Chalamet among others, logged in 111+ million hours in its first week of release.

The film was first released in theatres on December 10 before debuting on Netflix on December 24.