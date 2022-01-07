Nicolas Cage expecting third child with fifth wife Riko Shibata

Nicolas Cage, 57, tied the knot with Riko Shibata, 27, in February last year

Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage is all set to be a father for the third time as his wife, Riko Shibata, is reportedly expecting the couple’s first child together.

The news was officially confirmed by the couple’s rep, who told People, “The parents-to-be are elated!”

Cage is already father to two sons, Weston, 31, and Kal-El, 16, from his previous relationships, while it is Shibata’s first pregnancy.

The couple shares a whopping 30-year-gap between them, with Cage, 57, tying the knot with Shibata, 27, in a “very small and intimate wedding at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas” in February last year.

They made their red-carpet debut in July, 2021, at the premiere of Cage’s film Pig and were then seen on the cover of Flaunt magazine in October 2021.