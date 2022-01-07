Kate Middleton 'no longer Harry's sister, good days are in the past: Report

Kate Middleton's 40th birthday is just around the corner and royal expert are predicting brother-in-law Prince Harry's role in the celebrations.



While Prince Harry and Kate shared a close bond when the Duke of Sussex was a working royal, good days between them are ancient history.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe said: "Kate was, as Harry said, the sister he never had and clearly that is not the case anymore.



"There was a time when Harry would have been instrumental in any celebrations or any fun that the couple were having, but those days are long in the past," the expert added.

Hence's it is speculated that Hary would have less or no involvement in his sister-in-law's birthday and the event is expected to be a "low key" one