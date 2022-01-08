Ashley Graham addresses fears of having to ‘break the bank’ preparing for twins

Ashley Graham recently wore her heart on her sleeve and addressed her looming fears of having to “break the bank” for the birth of her twin boys.

Graham highlighted the importance of weighing finances while addressing all the shopping she’s done for her twin boys.

The star got candid over it all while speaking to E News and was also quoted saying, “I've made enough financial bad decisions in life, in my early modeling years, that I figured it I had to figure it out pretty quickly.”

Plus, since this isn’t Graham’s first time being a parent, the idea of twin life doesn’t seem as hard.

Before concluding she also explained what has eased her from worrying about the unsure nature of everything and admitted, “I'm glad I've done it once. I'm not just walking into twin life as a first-time parent. That makes it a little bit easier. I've also been in touch with other twin moms.”