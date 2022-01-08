Kate Middleton's struggle to rise to royal role different from former Suits star Meghan, claims expert

Kate Middleton rose to senior royal role 'at her own pace' unlike former Hollywood star Meghan Markle, according to a royal commentator.

The Duchess of Cambridge struggled to adapt to being part of the Royal Family due to the new attention, unlike “confident” Meghan Markle who was used to it, claimed Brittani Barger, Deputy Editor of Royal Central. according to a royal commentator.

Kate was a student pushed into the spotlight when she first started dating Prince William at the University of St Andrews in Scotland. While, Prince Harry's wife already had a profile in the US through her acting career and role on hit TV show Suits.

“Kate was very much a commoner before entering the Royal Family,” she told the Daily Star.



“Yes, she had cameras following her from the moment her relationship was revealed with William but not to the extent Meghan had been in Hollywood.

“Meghan was confident and was used to the attention and cameras where Kate was not. So, that was a bit more difficult for Kate to adapt to.



“The Royal Family had also learned from the past and allowed her to slowly take on patronages and not overdo engagements. They let her set her own pace.”

In recent months, Kate has stepped up in the absence of the Queen following her health scare last year, which prompted the monarch to have a lighter schedule. However, William's wife has proved monarchy is in safe pair of hands despite challenges.

Brittani believes people will see much more of Kate Middleton in the year to come as she has taken more responsibilities after Meghan left royal working life with husband Prince Harry.



Brittani said: "Once the pandemic is over, the Duchess of Cambridge will be out more and undertake more engagements on behalf of the Crown."

Almost 11 years after joining the royal family, Kate has emerged as one of its greatest stars. She enjoys consistent positive popularity rates, and her reputation has remained relatively scot-free despite the family’s many scandals.

