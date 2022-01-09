 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 09 2022
Zendaya convinces producers of Euphoria to cast boyfriend Tom Holland

Sunday Jan 09, 2022

Zendaya recently revealed that she has requested the producers of her TV show Euphoria to cast her boyfriend Tom Holland in it.

The 25-year-old actor appeared for an interview with E! News Daily Pop where she disclosed that she has been trying to convince the producers of the show to cast Tom.

"I mean, listen, we’ve talked about it all the time. We’re like, ‘Let's just sneak him in the back of a shot or something!” she said.

Earlier Tom had also expressed his desire to work in Euphoria during the promotions of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In a video interaction with IMDb, he told Zendaya, “I want to be in Euphoria,” and she responded, “OK! Let me talk to some people. HBO…let’s get them on the phone.”

For unversed, Euphoria is a teen drama featuring Zendaya along with an ensemble cast. The show’s synopsis describes her character Rue who is an adolescent heroin addict striving to find her place in the world. 

The second season of the show will premiere on January 9th.

