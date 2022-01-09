 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles may strip Prince Andrew’s titles ‘regardless of Giuffre case outcome’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 09, 2022

Royal experts believe there is a high chance Prince Charles will end up stripping Prince Andrew of his royal tiles “regardless of the outcome of Guiffre case.”

Royal author and biographer Nigel Cawthorne made this claim according to Express UK.

He started off by admitting, "Even if the case were to be thrown out - and most experts believe that to be highly unlikely - Andrew won't have completely dodged a bullet.”

"The FBI still wants to question him in its investigation into Epstein's rich and powerful friends and, unless he goes to court and is able to completely clear his name, he will forever be tainted by these accusations.”

He also went on to add, "I think it's true to say there is really no good outcome for him and he will end up with nowhere to run and nowhere to hide. Now that Ms Giuffre has said she won't settle, he doesn't seem to have any options."

However, Prince Andrew may be able to bid his time for as long as his mother the Queen is alive because, "I think he will be in serious trouble when his brother Charles becomes king."

