Monday Jan 10 2022
Hrithik Roshan drops his first look from ‘Vikram Vedha' on birthday

Monday Jan 10, 2022

Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan is ringing his 48th birthday with a glimpse of his look from his upcoming film, Vikram Vedha.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Krrish actor shared his first look from his next release on his birthday.

While the caption of Hrithik’s post revealed that he essays a gangster in the film, Vedha, and Saif Ali Khan will be seen as the police officer, Vikram.

Besides that, Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf will also be seen in key roles.

In the picture, the Kites actor can be seen donning a kurta and sporting a shabby beard and scruffy hair along with the bloodstains on his face and chest.

Meanwhile, fans swarmed to the comments section to heap praise on Hrithik.

One fan commented, “Aag laga rakhi hai (You have set the internet on fire).”

Another one wrote, “Naya saal hai naya swag hai (New year, new swag)".

For unversed, Vikram Vedha is an action thriller based on a police officer's mission to track down and kill notorious gangster. It is a remake of the Tamil movie of the same name.

