Monday Jan 10 2022
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson’s vacay felt ‘disrespect’ to Kanye West: reports

Monday Jan 10, 2022

Kim Kardashian’s romantic getaway with beau Pete Davidson in Bahamas made many swoon but Kanye West reportedly took it as ‘disrespect.’

To go by reports, the 44-year-old rapper is not impressed with his ex for taking the Saturday Night Live star to the same holiday destination she took West to for his 40th birthday.

According to The Hollywood Life, the rapper ‘couldn’t understand’ why the couple chose to spend their first holiday together in ‘Baker’s Bay.’

Quoting it source, the outlet reported, “To be honest, it feels disrespectful to Kanye because that’s exactly where she took Kanye to celebrate his 40th birthday a few years ago."

The insider revealed that West thinks of the spot as a ‘special place’.

“It just feels tainted now because she decided to bring Pete there,” it explained. "He’s trying to move on with his own life but who couldn’t help being bothered by that?"

