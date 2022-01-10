Rebel Wilson sizzles in poolside snap after transformation

Australian actress Rebel Wilson, who is continuing her journey of transformation, ran in 2022 with a series of glamorous posts celebrating her ongoing health regime.



The 41-year-old, who has reduced a staggering 35kg (77lbs) since her self-proclaimed 'year of health' in 2020, took to Instagram to share her latest snaps an a clip. She captioned it: “Rebel Rising 2022.”

The comedian and Hollywood favourite was looking smashing in a two-piece aquamarine activewear set - which perfectly complemented the infinity pool she was standing in front of.

The actress appeared make-up free, and her hair was pulled up into a high-ponytail and she gave the camera a stunning stare.

Her latest post attracted massive applause from her fans and followers, with many letting the Aussie actress know just how inspiring she was.

“My inspiration! I lost 50lbs in 2021 and I hope to lose 50 more this year!,” one fan wrote, while another simply wrote: “DAMN.” Another added: “Wow, you keep killing it with dedication.”

Former tennis champion Rennae Stubbs wrote, “Yeah, yeah!” with a blazing fire emoji, while fellow actress and TV producer Mindy Kaling said, “Beautiful!”

Rebel Wilson also looked sensational on Monday as she watched the match between Jordan Thompson and Marcos Giron at the Sydney Tennis Classic.