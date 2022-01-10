 
entertainment
Monday Jan 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Rebel Wilson sizzles in poolside snap after transformation

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 10, 2022

Rebel Wilson sizzles in poolside snap after transformation

Australian actress Rebel Wilson, who is continuing her journey of transformation, ran in 2022 with a series of glamorous posts celebrating her ongoing health regime.

The 41-year-old, who has reduced a staggering 35kg (77lbs) since her self-proclaimed 'year of health' in 2020, took to Instagram to share her latest snaps an a clip. She captioned it: “Rebel Rising 2022.” 

The comedian and Hollywood favourite was looking smashing in a two-piece aquamarine activewear set - which perfectly complemented the infinity pool she was standing in front of.

The actress appeared make-up free, and her hair was pulled up into a high-ponytail and she gave the camera a stunning stare.

Her latest post attracted massive applause from her fans and followers, with many letting the Aussie actress know just how inspiring she was.

“My inspiration! I lost 50lbs in 2021 and I hope to lose 50 more this year!,” one fan wrote, while another simply wrote: “DAMN.” Another added: “Wow, you keep killing it with dedication.”

Former tennis champion Rennae Stubbs wrote, “Yeah, yeah!” with a blazing fire emoji, while fellow actress and TV producer Mindy Kaling said, “Beautiful!”

Rebel Wilson also looked sensational on Monday as she watched the match between Jordan Thompson and Marcos Giron at the Sydney Tennis Classic.

More From Entertainment:

Joe Jonas lands cameo in Season 2 of comedy series ‘The Righteous Gemstones’

Joe Jonas lands cameo in Season 2 of comedy series ‘The Righteous Gemstones’
Kate Middleton persuaded angry William to attend Diana's statue unveiling with Prince Harry

Kate Middleton persuaded angry William to attend Diana's statue unveiling with Prince Harry
Kendall Jenner faces security threat: A trespasser trying to get onto her house arrested

Kendall Jenner faces security threat: A trespasser trying to get onto her house arrested
Selena Gomez is more than proud of 'Rare Beauty', pens open thank you letter

Selena Gomez is more than proud of 'Rare Beauty', pens open thank you letter
Bob Saget bade farewell to Betty White: ‘don’t know what happens when we die’

Bob Saget bade farewell to Betty White: ‘don’t know what happens when we die’
Disney’s ‘Encanto’ soundtrack hits No. 1 spot on Billboard 200 Chart

Disney’s ‘Encanto’ soundtrack hits No. 1 spot on Billboard 200 Chart
Leonardo DiCaprio gets called out for boarding superyacht: ‘eco-hypocrite’

Leonardo DiCaprio gets called out for boarding superyacht: ‘eco-hypocrite’
Kate Middleton reacts to Queen Elizabeth’s birthday wishes

Kate Middleton reacts to Queen Elizabeth’s birthday wishes
Khloe Kardashian is using True’s pic to ‘distract’ from racism heresay, claim fans

Khloe Kardashian is using True’s pic to ‘distract’ from racism heresay, claim fans
Find out what transports Prince Charles to ‘another dimension’

Find out what transports Prince Charles to ‘another dimension’
Police ask for ‘no-fly’ zone over Windsor Castle in security review

Police ask for ‘no-fly’ zone over Windsor Castle in security review

‘Squid Game’ actor O Yeong-su makes history with Golden Globe win

‘Squid Game’ actor O Yeong-su makes history with Golden Globe win

Latest

view all