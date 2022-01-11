 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Bob Saget revealed he battled COVID-19 days before untimely death

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 11, 2022

Bob Saget opened up about his battle with COVID on a January 5 podcast, days before his untimely death
Bob Saget had earlier contracted COVID-19, opening up about his battle with the virus on a January 5 podcast, just days before his untimely death on January 9. He also spoke about the same during his last show.

The Full House star who was found dead in his Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Florida hours after a stand-up show, had actually referenced his positive COVID diagnosis during the show, an audience member named Rebekah Bareswilt told People.

“Saget said he had recently gotten COVID, maybe less than a month ago. You really couldn't tell,” she shared.

Talking on the A Mediocre Time with Tom and Dan podcast last week, Saget had revealed a little more, saying, “It is not good, it does not feel good - I had it.”

“At one point Omicron was opening for Delta, but then Omicron got so big, Delta's opening now,” he had also joked, but did not reveal when he had COVID.

His friends, however, hint at the comedian battling the virus some weeks ago, with fellow comedian Tim Wilkins revealing, “He had just finished a bout of COVID so he was wearing a mask out of courtesy to everyone else. He was in great spirits.”

