Queen Elizabeth marks 100th anniversary of the first successful insulin treatment

British Queen Elizabeth II marked 100 years of the first time insulin was successfully used to treat a diabetes patient.



In an appreciation letter to the charity, whom the 95-year-old monarch has been patron since 1952, said “On the 100th anniversary of the first successful treatment with insulin, I send my warmest good wishes to all those living and affected by diabetes.”

Leonard Thompson, a 14-year-old boy dying from type 1 diabetes, became the first person to receive a life saving insulin injection on 11th January 1922.

Queen said, “This milestone provides an opportunity to celebrate this breakthrough that continues to improve the lives of people living with diabetes around the world.”

“I extend my thanks for the ongoing hard work and dedication of the scientists, medical and research communities, who work tirelessly to further advance their understanding of the condition.

“As Patron of Diabetes UK, I send my greetings to all staff and volunteers, and hope that the discoveries yet to come bring you ever closer to achieving your vision of a world where diabetes can do no harm.”

Queen’s special message was shared on the official Instagram and Twitter handles of the royal family.