 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Pope Francis picks up classical CD following visit to a record store

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 12, 2022

Pope Francis, a lover of classical music, on Tuesday evening visited old friends who run a Rome record shop
Pope Francis, a lover of classical music, on Tuesday evening visited old friends who run a Rome record shop

Pope Francis, a lover of classical music, slipped out of the Vatican on Tuesday evening to visit old friends who run a Rome record shop and came away with a gift of a CD.

The visit was to have remained private but Javier Martinez-Brocal, a reporter for the Rome Reports television news agency, was in the area by chance, filmed it with his smart phone, and posted it on Twitter.

Francis stayed inside the StereoSound record shop near the ancient Pantheon for little more than 10 minutes. A Vatican spokesman said Francis had gone there to bless the shop because it had been recently renovated.

Martinez-Brocal told Reuters the shop's owners told him that they had become friends with the pope years ago when he was Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio, archbishop of Buenos Aires.

He would visit their shop to buy classical music records and CDs when he was in Rome on Church business and stayed at a nearby residence for visiting clerics.

They said they gave the pope a CD of classical music but declined to be more specific. Francis is known to like Beethoven, Mozart and Bach -- and even tango music from his native Argentina.

The video showed the pope, who shuns bulletproof cars leaving the shop and getting into a simple white Fiat 500 with Vatican number plates.

It was not the first time the pope has visited a Rome shop. In 2015, two years after his election, he ordered a new pair of eyeglasses from a Rome optician.

They were to have been delivered to the Vatican but he decided to go pick them up himself. - Reuters 

More From Entertainment:

'Kate Middleton dress has pockets!' comment royal admirers on Duchess' birthday smile

'Kate Middleton dress has pockets!' comment royal admirers on Duchess' birthday smile
Bella Hadid makes sizzling return to Victoria’s Secret in Valentine’s campaign

Bella Hadid makes sizzling return to Victoria’s Secret in Valentine’s campaign

Kim Kardashian feels Julia Fox is good for co-parenting future with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian feels Julia Fox is good for co-parenting future with Kanye West
Is Khloe Kardashian losing her famous curves over Tristan Thompson?

Is Khloe Kardashian losing her famous curves over Tristan Thompson?

Queen Elizabeth marks 100th anniversary of the first successful insulin treatment

Queen Elizabeth marks 100th anniversary of the first successful insulin treatment
Simon Cowell gets engaged after vowing to never marry

Simon Cowell gets engaged after vowing to never marry
Kim Kardashian changed Pete Davidson holiday destination to run from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian changed Pete Davidson holiday destination to run from Kanye West
Zayn Malik joins dating app 'to find love' after Gigi Hadid split

Zayn Malik joins dating app 'to find love' after Gigi Hadid split
Kim Kardashian faces lawsuit over promotion of crypto token

Kim Kardashian faces lawsuit over promotion of crypto token
Britney Spears 'rift' upsets Jamie Lynn Spears: 'I love my sister'

Britney Spears 'rift' upsets Jamie Lynn Spears: 'I love my sister'
Bob Saget's friend speaks out about late actor's relationship with wife Kelly Rizzo

Bob Saget's friend speaks out about late actor's relationship with wife Kelly Rizzo
Khloe Kardashian sent 'private' message to Tristan Thompson after public apology

Khloe Kardashian sent 'private' message to Tristan Thompson after public apology

Latest

view all