 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew's daughters Beatrice, Eugenie upset over father missing family trip

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 12, 2022

Prince Andrews daughters Beatrice, Eugenie upset over father missing family trip

Prince Andrew’s daughters Beatrice and Eugenie are said to be very upset after he decided to opt out of a family ski trip.

The Duke of York is said to have consoled his daughters through daily Skype calls who are in Switzerland.

Prince Andrew is thought to have decided to stay home as vacationing amid a civil court case against him would be “inappropriate”.

This could have been the family’s first trip with Andrew’s new grandchildren August, 10 months, and three-month-old granddaughter Sienna.

The trip also included his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

The family is said to be staying at their £17million chalet in Verbier, which could be sold off so that the prince can pay for his legal costs.

It is pertinent to mention that the Duke of York is being dragged to court as his accuser Virginia Giuffre is suing the 61-year-old royal for allegedly sexually assaulting her in London, New York and the Virgin Islands when she was 17. 

The accuser is seeking unspecified damages, but there is speculation the sum could be in the millions of dollars if she wins.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles was wise to 'talk to plants' in viral photo, says new BBC documentary

Prince Charles was wise to 'talk to plants' in viral photo, says new BBC documentary
Royals and reality TV stars: famous Covid rule-breakers

Royals and reality TV stars: famous Covid rule-breakers
Prince Harry thinks 'America has his best interest': 'He is struggling'

Prince Harry thinks 'America has his best interest': 'He is struggling'
Gigi Hadid, Bella share childhood photos to wish mom on her birthday

Gigi Hadid, Bella share childhood photos to wish mom on her birthday
Queen kicks off UK's largest bake-off in search of new favourite pudding

Queen kicks off UK's largest bake-off in search of new favourite pudding
Queen in for celebration with new royal wedding on calender

Queen in for celebration with new royal wedding on calender
Singer Trey Songz accused of raping former basketball player

Singer Trey Songz accused of raping former basketball player

'Kate Middleton dress has pockets!' exclaim admirers on Duchess' birthday smile

'Kate Middleton dress has pockets!' exclaim admirers on Duchess' birthday smile
Pope Francis picks up classical CD following visit to a record store

Pope Francis picks up classical CD following visit to a record store

Bella Hadid makes sizzling return to Victoria’s Secret in Valentine’s campaign

Bella Hadid makes sizzling return to Victoria’s Secret in Valentine’s campaign

Kim Kardashian feels Julia Fox is good for co-parenting future with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian feels Julia Fox is good for co-parenting future with Kanye West
Is Khloe Kardashian losing her famous curves over Tristan Thompson?

Is Khloe Kardashian losing her famous curves over Tristan Thompson?

Latest

view all