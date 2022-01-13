 
Thursday Jan 13 2022
Prince Andrew complainant Virginia Giuffre 'pleased' Duke will face trial

Thursday Jan 13, 2022

Prince Andrew is in for a fair trial after Judge dismissed his efforts to avoid the same.

In a statement, Ms Virginia Giuffre’s lawyer David Boies said that the accuser is pleased that she will meet the Duke of York in civil court

"Virginia Giuffre is pleased that Prince Andrew's efforts to avoid a trial have been rejected and that evidence will now be taken on her claims against him. She looks forward to a judicial determination of the merits of those claims."

Judge Lewis Kaplan on Wednesday ordered a trial over Andrew's alleged trafficking.

As per Ms Giuffre, she was forced to form sexual relations with the Duke of York at 17 by pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The royal has denied the allegations.

