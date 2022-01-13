 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry's move to step down as a royal predicted when he was 4

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 13, 2022

File Footage 


Prince Harry’s decision to step down as a senior member from the royal family came to as a shock.

However, his intention reportedly came into light when he was young.

It is said that he was as young as four years old when he quarreled with his brother Prince William.

Speaking about the incident Ken Wharfe, a long-serving protection officer to the royals, told Channel 5 documentary Prince Harry: The Troubled Prince.

"Diana would always take the two boys to Highgrove in Gloucestershire. On this particular occasion Diana was driving, I was sat in the front, William and Harry in the back," said Ken. 

"They’d clearly got off to a bad start because they were arguing before we’d even left."

Ken added: "Harry out of nowhere said: 'William, one day you’ll be king, I won’t, it doesn’t matter therefore I can do what I like'."

Their mother Princess Diana reportedly was left stunned by the remark and questioned the Duke of Sussex where he had got it from.

More From Entertainment:

Machine Gun Kelly engagement ring to Megan Fox symbolic for their love

Machine Gun Kelly engagement ring to Megan Fox symbolic for their love
Angelina Jolie sends Christmas gifts to ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton's son

Angelina Jolie sends Christmas gifts to ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton's son
Daniel Craig was offered James Bond 'by chance' in a hotel

Daniel Craig was offered James Bond 'by chance' in a hotel
Andrew Garfield expresses surprise and gratitude amid SAG 2022 nomination

Andrew Garfield expresses surprise and gratitude amid SAG 2022 nomination
Vanessa Bryant shares heartbreaking throwback video singing with Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant shares heartbreaking throwback video singing with Kobe Bryant
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle knew they won't be 'stars' after Prince George 2020 photo

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle knew they won't be 'stars' after Prince George 2020 photo
Paris Hilton’s ex Joe Francis accuses her of ‘beating’ him

Paris Hilton’s ex Joe Francis accuses her of ‘beating’ him

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson look cozy amid their low-key dinner date

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson look cozy amid their low-key dinner date
Prince Andrew 'unlikely' to lose royal, military titles amid Virginia Giuffre case

Prince Andrew 'unlikely' to lose royal, military titles amid Virginia Giuffre case

Prince Andrew complainant Virginia Giuffre 'pleased' Duke will face trial

Prince Andrew complainant Virginia Giuffre 'pleased' Duke will face trial
American TikToker dead after partner strangles him over video game

American TikToker dead after partner strangles him over video game
‘Rust’ armorer blames Alec Baldwin for fatal shooting for THIS reason

‘Rust’ armorer blames Alec Baldwin for fatal shooting for THIS reason

Latest

view all