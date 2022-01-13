 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Daniel Craig was offered James Bond 'by chance' in a hotel

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 13, 2022

Daniel Craig was offered James Bond by chance in a hotel
Daniel Craig was offered James Bond 'by chance' in a hotel

Daniel Craig touches upon how he came into being the iconic James Bond.

Speaking to The Sun in a recent interview, the 007 star revealed that he met director Steven Spielberg in a hotel.

"Steven was in the same hotel by chance. Can you get a more Hollywood moment? And I went, "Would you read this [script] please?" He read it very quickly and said, "You have to do it!"' he shared the 2006 incident.

The 53-year-old added that it was shocking for him to see Steven instantly decide to take up the role.

Regardless, the actor said that he was "nervous" about doing the film, contemplating if the role is "going to be good."

He said: "I was working with incredible directors in some amazing movies. I was nervous. I thought, "I don’t want to do Bond and ruin all that." But I read the Casino Royale script. It was like, "OK, this is going to be good."' 

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton becoming Princess of Wales will be 'bittersweet' for Prince William

Kate Middleton becoming Princess of Wales will be 'bittersweet' for Prince William
Nicki Minaj’s harassment lawsuit dismissed, sexual assault case against her husband continues

Nicki Minaj’s harassment lawsuit dismissed, sexual assault case against her husband continues
Coachella 2022 line-up unveiled: Kanye West, Billie Eilish and Harry Styles to headline

Coachella 2022 line-up unveiled: Kanye West, Billie Eilish and Harry Styles to headline

Machine Gun Kelly engagement ring to Megan Fox symbolic for their love

Machine Gun Kelly engagement ring to Megan Fox symbolic for their love
Angelina Jolie sends Christmas gifts to ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton's son

Angelina Jolie sends Christmas gifts to ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton's son
Kim Kardashian puts her fit physique on display in skin tight outfit

Kim Kardashian puts her fit physique on display in skin tight outfit
Andrew Garfield expresses surprise and gratitude amid SAG 2022 nomination

Andrew Garfield expresses surprise and gratitude amid SAG 2022 nomination
Prince Harry's move to step down as a royal predicted when he was 4

Prince Harry's move to step down as a royal predicted when he was 4
Vanessa Bryant shares heartbreaking throwback video singing with Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant shares heartbreaking throwback video singing with Kobe Bryant
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle knew they won't be 'stars' after Prince George 2020 photo

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle knew they won't be 'stars' after Prince George 2020 photo
Paris Hilton’s ex Joe Francis accuses her of ‘beating’ him

Paris Hilton’s ex Joe Francis accuses her of ‘beating’ him

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson look cozy amid their low-key dinner date

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson look cozy amid their low-key dinner date

Latest

view all