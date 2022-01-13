 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton becoming Princess of Wales will be 'bittersweet' for Prince William

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 13, 2022

File Footage 


While Prince William will eventually become king, Prince Charles will have to decide to bestow his son with the title of Prince of Wales before being crowned.

Consequently, the move will see Kate Middleton become the Princess of Wales, a title which is currently held by Camilla Parker-Bowles.

A source told the Telegraph that the transition is said to be a bittersweet moment as Prince William’s late mother Princess Diana formerly held the title Princess of Wales.

"I’m sure it’ll be a bit of a bittersweet moment," the source said. 

"This is her [Diana’s] son and his wife, so in some ways it will be coming full circle—but it will also be a poignant reminder of what we all lost."

Furthermore body language expert Darren Stanton previously told Marie Claire that the Duchess of Cambridge seems to be ready for the big change to become queen. 

"She is always seen with a very open and honest smile denoted by visible crow’s feet around her eyes," he said.

"Her whole face is engaged when smiling and it’s clear she has developed a massive confidence not only as a royal and a public figure, but as a parent too.

More From Entertainment:

Nicki Minaj’s harassment lawsuit dismissed, sexual assault case against her husband continues

Nicki Minaj’s harassment lawsuit dismissed, sexual assault case against her husband continues
Coachella 2022 line-up unveiled: Kanye West, Billie Eilish and Harry Styles to headline

Coachella 2022 line-up unveiled: Kanye West, Billie Eilish and Harry Styles to headline

Machine Gun Kelly engagement ring to Megan Fox symbolic for their love

Machine Gun Kelly engagement ring to Megan Fox symbolic for their love
Angelina Jolie sends Christmas gifts to ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton's son

Angelina Jolie sends Christmas gifts to ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton's son
Kim Kardashian puts her fit physique on display in skin tight outfit

Kim Kardashian puts her fit physique on display in skin tight outfit
Daniel Craig was offered James Bond 'by chance' in a hotel

Daniel Craig was offered James Bond 'by chance' in a hotel
Andrew Garfield expresses surprise and gratitude amid SAG 2022 nomination

Andrew Garfield expresses surprise and gratitude amid SAG 2022 nomination
Prince Harry's move to step down as a royal predicted when he was 4

Prince Harry's move to step down as a royal predicted when he was 4
Vanessa Bryant shares heartbreaking throwback video singing with Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant shares heartbreaking throwback video singing with Kobe Bryant
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle knew they won't be 'stars' after Prince George 2020 photo

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle knew they won't be 'stars' after Prince George 2020 photo
Paris Hilton’s ex Joe Francis accuses her of ‘beating’ him

Paris Hilton’s ex Joe Francis accuses her of ‘beating’ him

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson look cozy amid their low-key dinner date

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson look cozy amid their low-key dinner date

Latest

view all