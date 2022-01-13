 
Thursday Jan 13 2022
Kim Kardashian 'forgot how to love' before Pete Davidson relationship: source

Thursday Jan 13, 2022

Kim Kardashian reportedly started forgetting what it meant to ‘love and be normal’ before Kanye West breakup brought Pete Davidson into her life.

A source close to HollywoodLife brought this news to light during one of their latest interviews.

They started off by telling the outlet, “Kim almost forgot how to have fun when she was with Kanye. Pete is humbling her, and she is learning humility from him.” Her family has never seen this side of her before, but they are just happy that she’s so happy.”

A separate source also weighed in and admitted, “Despite what some people may think about Kim, she’s a super chill, down to earth girl. Of course, she loves the finer things in life, but when it comes down to it, she’s just as happy throwing on sweats and relaxing on the couch.”

“Kim is having such an amazing time with Pete, and she feels happier than she has in a long time. Pete allows Kim to just be herself and she doesn’t feel she has to put on a show for anybody.”

Moreover, Kim is also starting to “feel so normal around Pete” especially since he “takes her back to a time when she wasn’t famous.”

“The lack of stress that Pete brings her in the day is something she can’t get enough of it is absolutely a wonderful experience.”

Before concluding the inside source also revealed, “She can turn off being Kim Kardashian the mogul around Pete and be Kim Kardashian the person.”

