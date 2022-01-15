Shilpa Shetty returns to place from where she began her Bollywood career

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra delighted her millions of fans with a glimpse of the location from where she began her film career 29 years back.



Taking to Instagram, the Hungama 2 actor shared a video, shot for India’s Got Talent, and said, “Life comes a full circle in unexpected ways. I gave my first-ever shot for Baazigar right here (on the Helipad at filmcity) so going back to the Stunt Yard for @indiasgottalentofficial was quite nostalgic!”

She further said, “But, I have only gratitude for the wonderful journey that I’ve enjoyed and today, I’m about to start a new one with #IGT.”

In the video, Shilpa Shetty can be heard saying, "I started my career from this place 29 years ago. We're back here for IGT: The Stunt Yard."