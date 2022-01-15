 
Shilpa Shetty returns to place from where she began her Bollywood career

Shilpa Shetty returns to place from where she began her Bollywood career
Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra delighted her millions of fans with a glimpse of the location from where she began her film career 29 years back.

Taking to Instagram, the Hungama 2 actor shared a video, shot for India’s Got Talent, and said, “Life comes a full circle in unexpected ways. I gave my first-ever shot for Baazigar right here (on the Helipad at filmcity) so going back to the Stunt Yard for @indiasgottalentofficial was quite nostalgic!”

She further said, “But, I have only gratitude for the wonderful journey that I’ve enjoyed and today, I’m about to start a new one with #IGT.”

In the video, Shilpa Shetty can be heard saying, "I started my career from this place 29 years ago. We're back here for IGT: The Stunt Yard."

