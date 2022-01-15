Kate Middleton could save monarchy amid scandal and crisis: 'Windsors’ future lies in her hands'

Patrick Jephson, the former chief of staff for Prince William and Harry's mother Princess Diana, believes that royal family's future lies in Kate Middleton's hands.

Jephson claimed that the monarchy is counting on Kate Middleton to save the family’s reputation amidst an ongoing scandals and crisis within the family.

“As the Prince Andrew scandal shows, the monarchy is in desperate need of reassuringly conventional royal performers,” Jephson told The Post.

The former chief of staff for princess Dina thinks: “Catherine is just what these troubled royal times need — it’s no exaggeration that the Windsors’ future lies in her hands.”



Undoubtedly, the royal family is facing toughest time, following the announcement that Prince Andrew will spend the rest of his life in the wilderness after being stripped of his HRH and military titles by his mother, Queen Elizabeth, amid a sex assault lawsuit.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also not hesitant to share the the inside story about royal family in their high-profile interviews and upcoming memoir. They previously accused an unnamed senior member of the Royal Family of questioning their son Archie’s complexion.

Now, some senior royals and a small team of advisers are focused on shaping Kate’s legacy. This week the palace released three stunning portraits of future queen to celebrate her 40th birthday.

“Monarchy is the ultimate long game … because unlike business, politics or media stardom, royalty is for life and its time horizons are infinite,” said Jephson. “Catherine has mastered that long game and that’s a very significant achievement.”



Kate Middleton - who officially entered royal life when she tied the knot with Prince William in 2011 - will become queen once her husband, William, ascends to the throne. But first she will be Princess of Wales when her father-in-law, Charles becomes king.