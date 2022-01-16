 
Inside Kim Kardashian's Chicago, Kylie Jenner's Stormi's 'Barbie' birthday party

Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago West and Kylie Jenner's baby girl Stormi Webster are celebrating their birthdays in a joint bash.

The mogul mothers turned to their Instagram Stories on Sunday to document the grand LOL doll and Barbie-themed birthday celebrations of their daughters.

While Chicago is celebrating her birthday today, Stormi has joined family for a pre-birthday bash.

In photos shared by the Keeping Up With The Kardashians mothers, fans could spot an adorable pink banner reading Stormi and Chicago's name.

Inside Kim Kardashians Chicago, Kylie Jenners Stormis Barbie birthday party

In another photo shared by Kim, a balloon-filled backdrop was set for photos.

Inside Kim Kardashians Chicago, Kylie Jenners Stormis Barbie birthday party

Kim's 'princess' Chi Chi dressed in an all-pink outfit to mark her special day and paired her look with a fur jacket. The birthday girl was also joined by cousin Dream, daughter of Rob Kardashian.

Inside Kim Kardashians Chicago, Kylie Jenners Stormis Barbie birthday party

Kim gave fans a glimpse of the birthday girls' birthday cakes.

Inside Kim Kardashians Chicago, Kylie Jenners Stormis Barbie birthday party


Inside Kim Kardashians Chicago, Kylie Jenners Stormis Barbie birthday party

Kylie turned to her photo-sharing app to capture an adorable moment of cousins Stormi, Chicago and Dream posing for a photo.

Inside Kim Kardashians Chicago, Kylie Jenners Stormis Barbie birthday party

Pregnant Kylie Jenner also showcased her baby bump in a mirror selfie before she went out to celebrate daughter's birthday.

Inside Kim Kardashians Chicago, Kylie Jenners Stormis Barbie birthday party

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also gave fans a glimpse og multiple candy jars decorated around the cake table.

Inside Kim Kardashians Chicago, Kylie Jenners Stormis Barbie birthday party


