Inside Kim Kardashian's Chicago, Kylie Jenner's Stormi's 'Barbie' birthday party

Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago West and Kylie Jenner's baby girl Stormi Webster are celebrating their birthdays in a joint bash.

The mogul mothers turned to their Instagram Stories on Sunday to document the grand LOL doll and Barbie-themed birthday celebrations of their daughters.

While Chicago is celebrating her birthday today, Stormi has joined family for a pre-birthday bash.

In photos shared by the Keeping Up With The Kardashians mothers, fans could spot an adorable pink banner reading Stormi and Chicago's name.

In another photo shared by Kim, a balloon-filled backdrop was set for photos.

Kim's 'princess' Chi Chi dressed in an all-pink outfit to mark her special day and paired her look with a fur jacket. The birthday girl was also joined by cousin Dream, daughter of Rob Kardashian.

Kim gave fans a glimpse of the birthday girls' birthday cakes.





Kylie turned to her photo-sharing app to capture an adorable moment of cousins Stormi, Chicago and Dream posing for a photo.

Pregnant Kylie Jenner also showcased her baby bump in a mirror selfie before she went out to celebrate daughter's birthday.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also gave fans a glimpse og multiple candy jars decorated around the cake table.



