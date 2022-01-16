 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew would 'scream' if maids ruined his teddy bear collection

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 16, 2022

File Footage 


Prince Andrew was said to "shout and scream" if his maids messed up his stuffed bears collection.

According to former royal cop Paul Page, the Duke of York had around 50 to 60 toys that needed to be positioned in a certain way.

In the even that they were not, the Duke of York would then throw a fit.

"It had about 50 or 60 stuffed toys positioned on the bed and basically there was a card the inspector showed us in a drawer and it was a picture of these bears all in situ," he said.

"The reason for the laminated picture was if those bears weren’t put back in the right order by the maids, he would shout and scream."

Even as a adult he is said to still be amused by his toys as in 2019, writer Elizabeth Day recalled: "It seemed rather strange that a grown man should be so amused by a stuffed toy."

More From Entertainment:

Lili Reinhart weighs in on being 'vulnerable' against body image

Lili Reinhart weighs in on being 'vulnerable' against body image
BTS Crosswalk Concert: James Corden protects Suga from sun in latest backstage video

BTS Crosswalk Concert: James Corden protects Suga from sun in latest backstage video
Prince Charles' new year statement was a clear message for Andrew amid his assault case

Prince Charles' new year statement was a clear message for Andrew amid his assault case
'UK Home Office trying to get Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, kids killed?'

'UK Home Office trying to get Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, kids killed?'
Olivia Wilde sends support to beau Harry Styles for his MCU debut

Olivia Wilde sends support to beau Harry Styles for his MCU debut
Pete Davidson ‘never been’ to Kim Kardashian's house despite Kanye West's recent claims

Pete Davidson ‘never been’ to Kim Kardashian's house despite Kanye West's recent claims
'How much more is the Queen supposed to endure?'

'How much more is the Queen supposed to endure?'

Prince Harry scared to return to UK with Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet: Here's why

Prince Harry scared to return to UK with Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet: Here's why
Prince Andrew cried during title strip, knows he let Queen down: Report

Prince Andrew cried during title strip, knows he let Queen down: Report
Bella Hadid finds striking similarities in Kim Kardashian, Chicago: ‘Ur twin’

Bella Hadid finds striking similarities in Kim Kardashian, Chicago: ‘Ur twin’
Prince Andrew handles royal heartbreak with family shooting party

Prince Andrew handles royal heartbreak with family shooting party
Julia Fox says Kanye West is her 'reward' after distress: 'I deserve it'

Julia Fox says Kanye West is her 'reward' after distress: 'I deserve it'

Latest

view all