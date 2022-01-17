 
Monday Jan 17 2022
Bella Hadid shares heartfelt birthday note for her friend Alana

Monday Jan 17, 2022

US supermodel Bella Hadid shared a heartfelt birthday note for her friend and multimedia artist Alana O’Herlihy, known as ‘Lil Mami Lani’ on her Instagram.

Sharing sweet photos from the birthday party, Bella said, “Happy Bornday to the girl that makes the world go round. Thank you for always being you, and all of you, unapologetically.”

She further said, “You inspire me everyday. You are a star & I am so lucky to watch you grow into the literal epic human that you are. I adore you @lilmami_lani. I Love You!!!!!!.”

Alana also shared the same photos on her Instagram handle and wrote, “IT JUST KEEPS GETTING BETTER! I’ve never felt so much love in my life. Getting older is camp and I love it. Thank you for the love and affection.”

