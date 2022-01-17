Akshay Kumar drops video of a tiger during his visit to Ranthambore National Park: Watch

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is currently vacationing in Rajasthan and now he has shared a video of a tiger on social media.

The Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi actor took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his wild adventure from his recent visit to the Ranthambore National Park.

Sharing the video, the 54-year-old actor wrote, “Sone pe suhaga manga tha, yeh toh usse bhi badh kar ho gaya (I wished for icing on the cake, but what happened is more than that). Absolutely fascinated to see this majestic beauty today. Mission Ranthambore accomplished. Copy that!”

Along with the video, Akshay expressed that he was ‘absolutely fascinated’ after spotting the tiger.

In no time, fans started reacting to the post. One fan wrote, “Sir mein to bolta hu iska sath bhi ek movie sign kr lo (Sir I am telling you, you should sign a film with it as well).”

Another person said, “Aray khiladi ko mila sher (Wow, khiladi met the tiger).”

Earlier, Akshay had shared a video from the Ranthambore National Park, in which he was seen feeding the cow and petting it, with his daughter Nitara.





Sharing the video, Akshay had captioned it, "Mitti ki khushboo, gaay ko chaara dena, pedon ki thandi hawayein…ek alag hi khushi hai apne bachche ko yeh sab mahsoos karwaane mein. Ab bas kal use jangal mein tiger bhi dikh jaye to sone pe suhaaga (The smell of the soil, feeding the cows, the cool breeze of the trees…there is a different joy in making your child feel all this. Now if she sees a tiger in the forest tomorrow, then it will be the icing on the cake)! Visiting the beautiful Ranthambore National Park. Thank God every day for incredible places like this."