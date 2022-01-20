 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz shunning Victoria's designer range for wedding

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 20, 2022

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz shunning Victorias designer range for wedding

Brooklyn Beckham and his fiancée Nicola Peltz are set to tie the knot on April 9. The couple will reportedly wear two Valentino gowns on their big day.

Brooklyn and Nicola have reportedly decided to wear two Valentino gowns on their big day - despite previous claims Brooklyn's fashion designer mother Victoria had been drawing up dress designs for her future-daughter-in-law.

The couple would reportedly invite some of the most famous guests including Victoria's Secret model Gigi Hadid, Nicole Richie and Gordon and Tana Ramsay. Nicola and Brooklyn are planning for their big day to make the event perfect. 

Brooklyn Beckham 's soon-to-be-wife Nicola Peltz is set to model a 'fairytale' Valentino dress on her wedding day as she shuns Victoria's own designer range.

More From Entertainment:

Queen rejected Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'inappropriate' request

Queen rejected Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'inappropriate' request
Harry Styles announces rescheduled ‘Love On Tour 2022’ for UK, Europe and South America

Harry Styles announces rescheduled ‘Love On Tour 2022’ for UK, Europe and South America
Megan Fox can never take off Machine Gun Kelly's love ring: Here's why

Megan Fox can never take off Machine Gun Kelly's love ring: Here's why
Love hurts: Machine Gun Kelly reveals 'painful' detail of Megan Fox's engagement ring

Love hurts: Machine Gun Kelly reveals 'painful' detail of Megan Fox's engagement ring
Kim Kardashian dresses her famous figure in black tiny top as she basks sunshine at beach

Kim Kardashian dresses her famous figure in black tiny top as she basks sunshine at beach
Prince Harry can't 'pick and choose' where he gets security, says ex-royal cop

Prince Harry can't 'pick and choose' where he gets security, says ex-royal cop
'Do you support Prince Andrew?' Prince William tight-lipped over reporter's question

'Do you support Prince Andrew?' Prince William tight-lipped over reporter's question
Prince Andrew deletes, limits social media accounts after losing royal titles

Prince Andrew deletes, limits social media accounts after losing royal titles
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding date revealed: Victoria won't design couple's dress

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding date revealed: Victoria won't design couple's dress
Prince Andrew, Ghislaine Maxwell's 'intimate' relationship unearthed by ex palace aide

Prince Andrew, Ghislaine Maxwell's 'intimate' relationship unearthed by ex palace aide

Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez flaunts her diamond engagement ring

Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez flaunts her diamond engagement ring
Prince Harry could inherit Prince Andrew's Duke of York title

Prince Harry could inherit Prince Andrew's Duke of York title

Latest

view all