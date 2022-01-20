Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz shunning Victoria's designer range for wedding

Brooklyn Beckham and his fiancée Nicola Peltz are set to tie the knot on April 9. The couple will reportedly wear two Valentino gowns on their big day.

Brooklyn and Nicola have reportedly decided to wear two Valentino gowns on their big day - despite previous claims Brooklyn's fashion designer mother Victoria had been drawing up dress designs for her future-daughter-in-law.



The couple would reportedly invite some of the most famous guests including Victoria's Secret model Gigi Hadid, Nicole Richie and Gordon and Tana Ramsay. Nicola and Brooklyn are planning for their big day to make the event perfect.



