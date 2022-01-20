 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 20 2022
Kim Kardashian thinks family is 'sacred', mad at Kanye West for making it a 'circus'

Thursday Jan 20, 2022

Kim Kardashian thinks family is 'sacred', mad at Kanye West for making it a 'circus'

Kim Kardashian is trying her best to avoid Kanye West's increasing jibs on her family.

As per a source close to Kim, the 41-year-old is upset that Kanye mentioned only nannies take care of their children while the mother is out. The estranged husband and wife share kids North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2½.

The rapper made the claims in his new song The Game, which dropped Friday.

"I got love for the nannies, but real family is better," the Grammy winner says in the track. "The cameras watch the kids, y'all stop takin' the credit."

The source confessed to PEOPLE: "It was a low blow for him to start knocking her for having nannies. A lot of her friends don't think it was right either."

"Of course she has nannies," the source adds. "She has four kids. Kim is living her life. She's juggling her career, her dating life."

"[Kim] is very hurt by the fact that he keeps airing their relationship and their custody in front of the world," the source shares. "She believes that's the one thing that's sacred, but this is not his place to turn everything into a circus, and that's what she feels like he is doing." 

