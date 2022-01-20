 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 20 2022
Akon’s former business partner reveals he still owe him $4m in lawsuit

Thursday Jan 20, 2022

American singer Akon has landed himself in another court trial after his former business partner has accused the singer of owing him nearly $4 million from a prior settlement agreement.

Devyne Stephens, who is a music exec and has worked with musicians including Jay-Z, Destiny’s Child, Usher, Pink and TLC, revealed the R&B singer still owe him nearly $4 million, as per to new court papers.

In an amended complaint filed in Manhattan Supreme Court, Stephens claimed that the Don’t Matter singer owed $750,000 and at least $3 million in royalties.

Under the 2018 agreement, the 48-year-old singer agreed to pay Stephens $3.25 million over the course of four years but he still hasn’t paid the last instalment of $750,000, the updated suit claims.

This is the third time that Stephens has had to drag the Right Now crooner to court following their business breakup.

Akon hasn’t commented on the matter yet.

