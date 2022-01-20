 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew passed comments on pregnant woman like a 'schoolboy': Report

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 20, 2022

FileFootage

Prince Andrew once passed on inappropriate comments on a pregnant woman, as reported in a 2015 article.

As per The Sun, a friend of Andrew's heard the Duke of York saying 'unbelievable' and disrespectful things about the lady. 

"He made some completely inappropriate comment to someone who was pregnant". The woman also had gained weight due to the condition, added the pal told New Zealand paper Waikato Times.

"You just think, 'Oh yikes - schoolboy stuff'.

"And he would roar with laughter and think it was hilarious, while said victim looked ashen-faced."

The comment came after Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson dubbed him "a great man, the best man in the world".

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew has been stripped of all his military titles and royal patronages for an alleged involvement in a sex scandal.

