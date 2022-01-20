 
entertainment
Bob Saget confessed love for stand-up comedy in final episode of his last podcast

Bob Saget confessed his love for stand-up comedy in final episode of his podcast Bob Saget’s Here For You.

The episode was posthumously released on Monday, after a week since the Full House star passed away at age of 65.

During the 1-hour and 14-minute long instalment, fans can hear the late actor talking about his passion for stand-up comedy.

He shared, “I didn’t know I was going to love stand-up as much as I love it. I haven’t loved it this much since I started, I think.”

In his last podcast, Saget spoke with fellow comedian Margaret Cho, who shared a clip of their conversation on Instagram.

"It was really easy to talk to Bob. I wish I were not his final guest and I wish there were more to come from him. Thank you, Bob,” she wrote in caption.

During the episode, Saget also shed light on his battle with Covid-19. “It is not good; it does not feel good,” he said while jokingly adding, “at one point Omicron was opening for Delta, but Omicron got so big that Delta’s opening now.”

