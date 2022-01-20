 
Queen to mark her jubilee and father's death in private

Queen Elizabeth II will privately celebrate her jubilee at home in February as the day also marks her father's death, according to an expert.

The 95-year-old monarch may visit her father's grave on the day to commemorate her jubilee and the start of her reign.

Ms Contino, a journalist, claimed: “So typically (the Queen) spends that day just privately marking the occasion because we have to remember it is the anniversary of her father’s death, so it's a sad day for her even though it is marking her taking the throne.

“It's really a private family event and anybody who has lost a family member knows that anniversary can be difficult so that's something that she just reflects on in private at home typically but her being based at Windsor, she may visit his grave on that day."

Christine Ross, a co-host of the Royally US, said: “I think that you know everyone’s looking forward to the big events in June but you're right that the Jubilee really starts February 6."

Queen reportedly spends that day just privately marking the occasion because it's the anniversary of her father’s death, so it's a sad day for her even though it is marking her taking the throne.

